Former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty To Sexual Abuse A former U.S. Olympic gymnastics team doctor pleaded guilty today to child sexual abuse. Larry Nassar admitted to abusing young girls under the guise of medical treatment. It was a surreal, emotional moment – especially for survivors who say they reported the abuse years ago.

