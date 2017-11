Local Opposition To The American Presence In Okinawa Is Growing On Sunday, a U.S. Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan, drunkenly crashed his truck into another vehicle, killing the driver. NPR's Elise Hu talks with Anna Fifield, Tokyo Bureau Chief for The Washington Post about what the incident means for the American military presence in Okinawa.

