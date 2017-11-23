D.R.E.A.M.: Dogs Rule Everything Around Me

A Brooklyn dog-walking company called the Woof-Tang Clan and claims to walk the "illest group of dogs in New York City." RZA of the real Wu-Tang Clan sued for copyright infringement.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A Brooklyn dog-walking company may have taken its love of '90s hip-hop a bit too far. The company's called the Woof-Tang Clan, and they claim to walk the illest group of dogs in New York City. That got them in the doghouse with the real Wu-Tang Clan. Founding member RZA has sued the company for copyright infringement. No word yet on whether the lawsuit will force the Woof-Tang Clan to heel. It's MORNING EDITION.

