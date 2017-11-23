Navy To No Longer Require Pepper-Spraying For Sailors Every 3 Years

The Navy used to require sailors to be pepper-sprayed every three years — for training. Now, after getting complaints, it says once is enough.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with one more benefit of joining the navy. Sailors no longer have to be pepper sprayed every three years.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Wait a minute, you mean they have been pepper sprayed?

INSKEEP: On a regular basis every three years as part of training to be ready for anything.

KING: I wonder why more employers don't do that.

INSKEEP: Don't know but military.com carries a picture of a man sprayed in the face and just taking it. Now the Navy is changing the every-three-years rule saying once in your life is enough. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.