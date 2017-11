What States Are Doing To Stop Rural Money Drains Farmers survive by sending food to cities, and when they die their assets often leave just as fast, going to heirs living in urban areas. That financial drain helps accelerate small town decline. So, some states are working systematically to keep a fraction of that outward bound money — billions each year — at home.

What States Are Doing To Stop Rural Money Drains National What States Are Doing To Stop Rural Money Drains What States Are Doing To Stop Rural Money Drains Audio will be available later today. Farmers survive by sending food to cities, and when they die their assets often leave just as fast, going to heirs living in urban areas. That financial drain helps accelerate small town decline. So, some states are working systematically to keep a fraction of that outward bound money — billions each year — at home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor