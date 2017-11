Rohingya Refugees Say They Are Too Scared To Return To Myanmar Myanmar and Bangladesh say they have signed an agreement to allow the return of Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh. But many Rohingya say they are too scared of violent attacks in Myanmar to return home.

