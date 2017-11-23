They're Undocumented And Want To Join The U.S. Army Before It's Too Late Several hundred undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country illegally all share a goal: they want to join the U.S. Army. Now, two programs that put them on that path are in danger of being killed by the Trump administration. Two young men tell NPR they are hoping to get to basic training before it's too late.

