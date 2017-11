Trump Thanks Service Members Abroad On Thanksgiving President Trump thanked U.S. service members who are serving abroad in a video call from Mar-a-Lago today. Ahead of the holiday — the Defense Logistics Agency sent close to 100,000 pounds of turkey and some 30,000 pounds of ham to the region for a Thanksgiving meal.

