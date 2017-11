Jazz Singer Jon Hendricks Dies At 96 Time magazine called him the James Joyce of jive. Jon Hendricks could make any lyric swing. He was born in Newark, Ohio, and was best-known as one-third of the hit vocal group, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. Hendricks died yesterday in Manhattan at age 96.

Jazz Singer Jon Hendricks Dies At 96 Remembrances Jazz Singer Jon Hendricks Dies At 96 Jazz Singer Jon Hendricks Dies At 96 Audio will be available later today. Time magazine called him the James Joyce of jive. Jon Hendricks could make any lyric swing. He was born in Newark, Ohio, and was best-known as one-third of the hit vocal group, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. Hendricks died yesterday in Manhattan at age 96. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor