Zimbabwean Journalist Shares What She Hopes For The Country's Future After 37 years in power, Zimbabwe's President, Robert Mugabe has stepped down. He's been in power for most of journalist Wadzanai Mhute's life. She shares her memories of a pre-Mugabe Zimbabwe, reflections on the years of his rule, and her hopes for her country's future with NPR's Ari Shapiro.

