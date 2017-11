Your Guide To Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hollywood always offers up lots of brightly wrapped presents. Critic Bob Mondello offers a preview of films coming this season including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and more.

Your Guide To Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season Movies Your Guide To Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season Your Guide To Movies Coming Out This Holiday Season Audio will be available later today. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Hollywood always offers up lots of brightly wrapped presents. Critic Bob Mondello offers a preview of films coming this season including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and more. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor