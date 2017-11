How People Are Grappling With Art From 'Monstrous Men' After filmmakers, actors, or musicians are accused of sexual assault or other misdeeds, how should we think about their work? NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Claire Dederer, who considers the question in an essay for The Paris Review: "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?"

How People Are Grappling With Art From 'Monstrous Men' National How People Are Grappling With Art From 'Monstrous Men' How People Are Grappling With Art From 'Monstrous Men' Audio will be available later today. After filmmakers, actors, or musicians are accused of sexual assault or other misdeeds, how should we think about their work? NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Claire Dederer, who considers the question in an essay for The Paris Review: "What Do We Do with the Art of Monstrous Men?" NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor