Accessibility links

Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World Star Wars Battlefront II has created a massive debate within the world of gaming about in-game purchases, and now officials in Belgium and a representative from Hawaii are likening its in-game economy to gambling. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Allegra Frank of the video game news site Polygon about the game's controversial "loot-crate" system.
NPR logo

Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World

Listen · 4:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/566387375/566387402" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World

Technology

Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World

Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World

Listen · 4:20
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/566387375/566387402" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

Star Wars Battlefront II has created a massive debate within the world of gaming about in-game purchases, and now officials in Belgium and a representative from Hawaii are likening its in-game economy to gambling. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Allegra Frank of the video game news site Polygon about the game's controversial "loot-crate" system.