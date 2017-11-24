Why 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Is Creating Such A Big Debate In The Gaming World Star Wars Battlefront II has created a massive debate within the world of gaming about in-game purchases, and now officials in Belgium and a representative from Hawaii are likening its in-game economy to gambling. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Allegra Frank of the video game news site Polygon about the game's controversial "loot-crate" system.