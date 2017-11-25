Panel Round

BILL KURTIS: Among the things we're giving thanks for - snack food. Here's a question for our panel never before aired, recorded earlier this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Helen, in New York's swanky Tribeca neighborhood, a new restaurant called The Spotted Cheetah will open. Their specialty is dishes made with what.

HELEN HONG: The Spotted Cheetah specializes in things that a cheetah would eat like antelope.

SAGAL: No. No. I mean, they'll have dishes we presume like Flamin' Hot foie gras.

HONG: Oh, things that are made with Flamin' Hot Cheetos?

SAGAL: Yes, Cheetos is the answer.

HONG: What?

SAGAL: It's all Cheeto-based cuisine. Dishes include Cheetos meatballs, Flamin' Hot mac and Cheetos, Cheetos-crusted cheesecake and sweet Cheese-us (ph), why am I eating this?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Entrees do cost up to $22, which would be a relevant fact to share with you all if there was a chance in hell anybody was ever going to go to The Spotted Cheetah.

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: This will bring Trump back to Manhattan.

SAGAL: It will be.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, it's a collaboration between the Cheetos brand and celebrity chef Anne Burrell, which raises the question - why do so many people you've never heard of call themselves celebrity chefs?

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Yeah, I saw a picture of this chef. And she sort of seemed like the female Guy Fieri.

HONG: Oh, that explains a lot. That explains the whole premise.

ROCCA: And I just - is this a stunt restaurant? I mean, are they...

SAGAL: It's kind of a stunt restaurant, but I think, you know, like, they expect to make it work. People really like Cheetos. Remember, the Doritos Taco Loco, which had the taco shell made of Dorito?

ROCCA: Yes.

HONG: Yeah.

SAGAL: Well, that's like - that made Taco Bell like $400 million.

HONG: What?

ROCCA: Three hundred million just from me when I was drunk.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: When we come back, a never-before-heard Bluff The Listener game and also an interview with Andrew Zimmern, host of Bizarre Foods. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

