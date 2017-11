Hospitality Workers And Sexual Harassment NPR's Scott Simon talks with Karen Kent, president of the Chicago chapter of the hospitality workers union Unite Here, about their efforts to protect hotel employees against sexual harassment.

Hospitality Workers And Sexual Harassment Business Hospitality Workers And Sexual Harassment Hospitality Workers And Sexual Harassment Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Karen Kent, president of the Chicago chapter of the hospitality workers union Unite Here, about their efforts to protect hotel employees against sexual harassment. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor