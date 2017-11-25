Recommendations Wanted: Holiday Playlist

It's officially the beginning of holiday music season. We ask listeners to send in their favorite holiday tunes.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Finally today, this weekend marks the beginning of the holiday season, so we thought it was time to start playing festive music. Never too early, right? So we want to know what holiday music you like to listen to during the month of December or at least you like it now before the radio and every store you step into wears it out. Let us know by tweeting us at @npratc using the hashtag #nprholidaytunes. Or you can write us on our Facebook page at NPR ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. We asked some of our colleagues to get the playlist started, so here are some of our favorite holiday tunes. We'll start with one of mine - Run-D.M.C.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHRISTMAS IN HOLLIS")

RUN-D.M.C.: (Rapping) It's Christmas time in Hollis, Queens. Mom's cooking chicken and collard greens, rice and stuffing, macaroni and cheese. And Santa put gifts under Christmas trees.

MARTIN: Let's hear from other people now. Maquita Peters is digital editor at NPR. What about you, Maquita?

MAQUITA PETERS: Donny Hathaway - "This Christmas." This is what I listen to when I'm putting up my Christmas tree.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THIS CHRISTMAS")

DONNY HATHAWAY: (Singing) Hang all the mistletoe. I'm going to get to know you better this Christmas.

MARTIN: What about Marc Rivers, producer?

MARC RIVERS, BYLINE: I just have way too many favorite holiday tunes. But if I had to pick one, it would be Stevie Wonder's "What Christmas Means To Me."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME")

STEVIE WONDER: (Singing) Oh, yeah, candles burning low, lots of mistletoe, lots of snow and ice everywhere we go.

MARTIN: And here are a couple more that made the list.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE LATKE SONG")

DEBBIE FRIEDMAN: (Singing) I am a latke - everyone - I am a latke, and I am waiting for Hanukkah to come.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LAST CHRISTMAS")

WHAM: (Singing) Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, but the very next day, you gave it away.

MARTIN: OK, that was a pretty good start. Since I am the host - host privilege - I'm going to pick one more because anything Beyonce is involved with slays - yes, I said it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHITE CHRISTMAS")

DESTINY'S CHILD: (Singing) I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.

MARTIN: That, of course, is "White Christmas," the Destiny's Child cover. As we said earlier, if you want to add to the list, tweet us at @npratc with the hashtag #nprholidaytunes or visit our Facebook page - NPR ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHITE CHRISTMAS")

DESTINY'S CHILD: (Singing) And may all your Christmases be white. I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.

