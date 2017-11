Politics In The News Rachel Martin talks to Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at the National Review, about the Alabama special election and why President Trump supports Republican candidate Roy Moore.

Politics In The News Analysis Politics In The News Politics In The News Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at the National Review, about the Alabama special election and why President Trump supports Republican candidate Roy Moore. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor