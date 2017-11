Navy Releases Names Of 3 Sailors Killed In Crash Off Japan The U.S. Navy has named the three sailors lost in Wednesday's aircraft crash southeast of Okinawa, Japan, in the Philippine Sea. Eight other sailors on board were rescued the day of the crash.

Navy Releases Names Of 3 Sailors Killed In Crash Off Japan