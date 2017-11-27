Students Ordered To School Despite Cold Snap In Siberia

The outside temperature was minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. The school district does close first through fifth grades if the temperature gets below minus 61.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with, really, a gift for parents. Next time your kids are complaining about not getting a snow day because their school decided to have them trudge in despite those 3 inches of snow, well, tell them about a town in northeast Siberia where students were ordered to school despite a pretty bad cold snap. The outside temperature was minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit. It's not like the town doesn't show mercy. They do close first through fifth grades if temperatures get below minus 61. It's MORNING EDITION.

