Conyers Leaves Committee Leadership Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims David Greene talks to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., about Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., who is stepping down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Conyers Leaves Committee Leadership Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims Conyers Leaves Committee Leadership Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims Conyers Leaves Committee Leadership Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., about Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., who is stepping down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid sexual misconduct allegations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor