Ethics Committee Investigating Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Rep. John Conyers Michigan Democrat John Conyers announced over the weekend that he is stepping down from his position on the House Judiciary Committee. The Ethics Committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against Conyers, who is one of the longest serving members of Congress and was the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
Ethics Committee Investigating Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Rep. John Conyers

Heard on All Things Considered

