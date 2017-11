Banks And Governments Paying Attention As Bitcoin Hits Record Highs Over the past year, Bitcoin's price has gone up more than 900 percent. It's a level of growth unheard of in traditional investing markets. Now, banks, governments, and everyday people are wondering if Bitcoin is the future of money, a giant bubble ready to pop or something in between.

