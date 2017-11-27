Accessibility links

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform At the Supreme Court on Monday, the Justices heard arguments in a patent case about whether a federal agency review process impermissibly wields judicial power. The system, created by Congress in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, determines if a patent has been correctly granted if there is a dispute.
NPR logo Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform

Law

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

At the Supreme Court on Monday, the Justices heard arguments in a patent case about whether a federal agency review process impermissibly wields judicial power. The system, created by Congress in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, determines if a patent has been correctly granted if there is a dispute.