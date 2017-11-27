Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform
Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform
Audio will be available later today.
At the Supreme Court on Monday, the Justices heard arguments in a patent case about whether a federal agency review process impermissibly wields judicial power. The system, created by Congress in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, determines if a patent has been correctly granted if there is a dispute.