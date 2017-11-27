Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Case That Could Overturn Major Patent Reform At the Supreme Court on Monday, the Justices heard arguments in a patent case about whether a federal agency review process impermissibly wields judicial power. The system, created by Congress in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, determines if a patent has been correctly granted if there is a dispute.

At the Supreme Court on Monday, the Justices heard arguments in a patent case about whether a federal agency review process impermissibly wields judicial power. The system, created by Congress in 2011 as part of the America Invents Act, determines if a patent has been correctly granted if there is a dispute.