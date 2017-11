How Tech Companies Are Catering To Generation Z Teens Kids born after 1995, also known as Generation Z, will make up 40 percent of consumers by 2020, and retailers are desperate for their attention. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks to Karl Haller, a partner with IBM's Global Consumer Industry team, about how much spending money is at stake and how other companies are competing with the tech giant.

How Tech Companies Are Catering To Generation Z Teens Technology How Tech Companies Are Catering To Generation Z Teens How Tech Companies Are Catering To Generation Z Teens Audio will be available later today. Kids born after 1995, also known as Generation Z, will make up 40 percent of consumers by 2020, and retailers are desperate for their attention. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks to Karl Haller, a partner with IBM's Global Consumer Industry team, about how much spending money is at stake and how other companies are competing with the tech giant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor