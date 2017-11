Accomplished Actress And Humanitarian Meghan Markle To Marry Prince Harry Prince Harry of Wales, the fifth in line to the British throne, has announced his engagement to American actress and model Meghan Markle. She may be best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the TV show Suits, but she's also a humanitarian.

