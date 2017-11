Time Inc. Sold To Meredith Corporation, Backed By Koch Brothers Time Inc. announced on Sunday night that it had sold itself to the Meredith Corporation. It was in a deal backed by Charles G. and David H. Koch, the billionaire brothers known for using their wealth and political connections to advance conservative causes.

Time Inc. Sold To Meredith Corporation, Backed By Koch Brothers Media Time Inc. Sold To Meredith Corporation, Backed By Koch Brothers Time Inc. Sold To Meredith Corporation, Backed By Koch Brothers Audio will be available later today. Time Inc. announced on Sunday night that it had sold itself to the Meredith Corporation. It was in a deal backed by Charles G. and David H. Koch, the billionaire brothers known for using their wealth and political connections to advance conservative causes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor