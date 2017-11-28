How The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Came Into Creation Since its creating in 2010 following the financial crisis, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been both ambitious and divisive. Democrats and activists groups say it's a crucial fighter against the power of Wall Street. Republicans say the CFPB is unaccountable and even unconstitutional. This week's standoff over the bureau's interim directors is the most visible case of a battle that has been brewing for years.

