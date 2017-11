North Korea Fires What Appears To Be Third ICBM Test Of 2017 North Korea fired what the Pentagon says was an intercontinental ballistic missile, the third this year. The missile flew about 1,000 km, passing over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landing in the Pacific Ocean.

North Korea Fires What Appears To Be Third ICBM Test Of 2017

North Korea fired what the Pentagon says was an intercontinental ballistic missile, the third this year. The missile flew about 1,000 km, passing over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and landing in the Pacific Ocean.