'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting According to The Washington Post, a woman approached the paper with a dramatic and fake story about U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting operation. She was later seen entering the office of Project Veritas, an outfit that produces videos designed to discredit mainstream media outlets as well as left-leaning activist groups.

'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting Media 'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting 'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting Audio will be available later today. According to The Washington Post, a woman approached the paper with a dramatic and fake story about U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting operation. She was later seen entering the office of Project Veritas, an outfit that produces videos designed to discredit mainstream media outlets as well as left-leaning activist groups. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor