'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting According to The Washington Post, a woman approached the paper with a dramatic and fake story about U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting operation. She was later seen entering the office of Project Veritas, an outfit that produces videos designed to discredit mainstream media outlets as well as left-leaning activist groups.
Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

