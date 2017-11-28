'Washington Post' Exposure Of Sting Operation Shows Power Of Fact-Based Reporting
According to The Washington Post, a woman approached the paper with a dramatic and fake story about U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting operation. She was later seen entering the office of Project Veritas, an outfit that produces videos designed to discredit mainstream media outlets as well as left-leaning activist groups.