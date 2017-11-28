Accessibility links

Libyan Involved In Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Acquitted Of Murder The first man to face justice over the deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi Libya was found guilty today by a federal jury in Washington, D.C. Ahmed Abu Khatallah was convicted on terrorism charges, but he was acquitted on the most serious charges he faced — murder.
NPR logo Libyan Involved In Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Acquitted Of Murder

National Security

Libyan Involved In Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Acquitted Of Murder

Libyan Involved In Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Acquitted Of Murder

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

The first man to face justice over the deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi Libya was found guilty today by a federal jury in Washington, D.C. Ahmed Abu Khatallah was convicted on terrorism charges, but he was acquitted on the most serious charges he faced — murder.