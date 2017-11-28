Libyan Involved In Benghazi Attack Convicted Of Terrorism Charges, But Acquitted Of Murder The first man to face justice over the deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi Libya was found guilty today by a federal jury in Washington, D.C. Ahmed Abu Khatallah was convicted on terrorism charges, but he was acquitted on the most serious charges he faced — murder.

