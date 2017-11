Trump Picks Businessman To Lead NOAA Senators are about to get their chance to grill the nominee for head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Critics say he has a conflict of interest.

Trump Picks Businessman To Lead NOAA Science Trump Picks Businessman To Lead NOAA Trump Picks Businessman To Lead NOAA Audio will be available later today. Senators are about to get their chance to grill the nominee for head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Critics say he has a conflict of interest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor