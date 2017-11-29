Get Out With Your 6-Pack And The Horse You Rode In On

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The town where I went to college in Kentucky had a drive-through liquor store. New Orleans, of course, features drive-through daiquiris. And a man in Mexico has invented the ride-through. A cattle rancher in Acapulco rode his horse into a store. Employees tried to coax him out, but he was having none of that and neither was the horse. They finally allowed him to buy a six-pack of beer. And with that, the man was able to ride off into the sunset. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

