Trump Retweets Incendiary Anti-Muslim Videos From Controversial Group

Enlarge this image toggle caption Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 11:44 a.m. ET

President Trump shared with his millions of Twitter followers Wednesday morning incendiary videos from a far-right British anti-Muslim party, drawing criticism from Britain's prime minister and Islamic groups.

The videos are from Britain First. The group's deputy leader, Jayda Fransen, claims they show Muslims beating non-Muslims. The three that Trump shared were titled "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch Boy on crutches!" and "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!"

The provenance of the videos is not clear. Fransen was convicted in Britain in November 2016 of religiously aggravated harassment after abusing a woman wearing a hijab. Earlier this month, she was charged with using "threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior" after a speech she made in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

She appeared to be ecstatic over Trump's retweets, proclaiming in all caps, "THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump has previously demonstrated his animosity toward the Muslim faith, declaring "Islam hates us" during last year's presidential campaign, as well as calling for a "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the U.S.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump's sharing of the videos. "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about." She said Trump wants to "promote strong borders and strong national security."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Wednesday what it called the president's "incitement to violence against American Muslims."

And a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said, "It is wrong for the President to have done this."

His decision to retweet the videos was criticized on Twitter by at least one ally, former CNN host Piers Morgan, who called the retweets "madness." Morgan won the Trump reality show "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2008.

But another prominent Trump supporter was all for it — former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, who said Trump was "showing us what the fake news media WON'T."

Trump also couldn't resist weighing in on the firing of Today show host Matt Lauer by NBC over allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."