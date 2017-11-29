NBC Fires 'Today' Host Matt Lauer Following Complaint Of 'Inappropriate Sexual Behavior'
NBC News has fired its biggest star today over an allegation of sexual harassment in the workplace. Matt Lauer had been with the "Today" show for more than 20 years. In a statement, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said that while there was only one complaint, the network had reason to believe the behavior was not an isolated incident.