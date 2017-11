War Criminal Dies After Drinking 'Poison' In Court A man convicted of war crimes in the Balkans has committed suicide in the courtroom. Upon hearing that his conviction was upheld at the Hague, Slobodan Praljak said that he rejected the verdict, then drank a small container of what he said was poison.

