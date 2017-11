How Diplomatic Engagement With North Korea Could Proceed On Tuesday, North Korea launched what the Pentagon says is the country's third ICBM test of the year. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks to Suzanne DiMaggio of New America and Joel S. Wit from the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University about diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

