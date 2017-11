Supreme Court Hears Case On Cellphone Location Information In politics it's usually conservatives who attack liberals for being soft on crime. Those roles seemed at least partially reversed today at the Supreme Court, where justices heard an important case examining whether police need a search warrant to get cell phone site location information from wireless carriers.

Supreme Court Hears Case On Cellphone Location Information Law Supreme Court Hears Case On Cellphone Location Information Supreme Court Hears Case On Cellphone Location Information Audio will be available later today. In politics it's usually conservatives who attack liberals for being soft on crime. Those roles seemed at least partially reversed today at the Supreme Court, where justices heard an important case examining whether police need a search warrant to get cell phone site location information from wireless carriers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor