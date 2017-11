Minnesota Public Radio Cuts Ties With Garrison Keillor After Alleged Inappropriate Behavior Minnesota Public Radio has ended its business relationships with host Garrison Keillor following alleged inappropriate behavior. A well-known voice in public media, Keillor's "The Writer's Almanac" and "The Best of A Prairie Home Companion" will no longer be broadcast.

