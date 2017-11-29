Gold Trader Reza Zarrab Agrees To Cooperate With U.S. In Sanctions Evasion Case A sanctions-evasion trial in New York that has proven a major irritant in U.S.-Turkish relations just got more interesting. One of the accused Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader, has agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors, raising the possibility that he might reveal connections in the scheme that could extend to the highest reaches of the Turkish government.