Self-Driving Car Stops Automatically For Taco Truck

GM invited reporters to ride in their self-driving cars. A Reuters journalist was driven through San Francisco when suddenly the car stopped for a taco truck — must have thought it was time to eat.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Exciting moment in San Francisco. GM invited reporters to ride in their new self-driving cars. Previously, just employees had tested them. A Reuters journalist was driven through downtown with the car navigating around people and bikes and cars. But then it met its match, a taco truck. The car just stopped as construction workers bought lunch. People reacted as if this was a design flaw, but, call me crazy, the car was mimicking what I do driving, stop at a taco truck. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.