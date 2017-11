Why One Dictionary Made 'Complicit' Its Word Of The Year Dictionary.com announced that "complicit" is its 2017 Word of the Year. It's based on search data. Lexicographer Jane Solomon says overall searches for "complicit" were up 300 percent this year compared to last year.

