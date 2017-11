Hip-Hop Mogul Russell Simmons Steps Down After Second Sexual Assault Accusation Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has stepped-down as head of his businesses Def Jam Recordings and Rush Communications following accusations of sexual assault in 1991 from actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet. Lumet is the second woman to accuse Simmons in recent weeks.

Hip-Hop Mogul Russell Simmons Steps Down After Second Sexual Assault Accusation Music News Hip-Hop Mogul Russell Simmons Steps Down After Second Sexual Assault Accusation Hip-Hop Mogul Russell Simmons Steps Down After Second Sexual Assault Accusation Audio will be available later today. Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has stepped-down as head of his businesses Def Jam Recordings and Rush Communications following accusations of sexual assault in 1991 from actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet. Lumet is the second woman to accuse Simmons in recent weeks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor