Man Who Inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies The viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge began in 2014 when a golfer in Sarasota, Fla., nominated his cousin in Pelham, N.Y. Her husband had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's disease, His name was Anthony Senerchia Jr., and he lost his 14-year battle with the disease on Nov. 25.