San Francisco Jury Finds Man Accused Of Killing Kate Steinle Not Guilty Of Murder

A San Francisco jury has found an undocumented immigrant not guilty of murder or manslaughter in the shooting death of a young woman on the city's waterfront. The case triggered national headlines last year when Donald Trump used it during his presidential campaign to argue that the country needs tougher immigration laws.