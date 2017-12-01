Accessibility links

Ray Dalio: What Would Happen If You Were 100% Honest With Your Colleagues? Entrepreneur Ray Dalio would want somebody to tell him if he's about to make a mistake. So in his company, even the most junior employees are expected to give him--the boss--critical, honest feedback.
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Transparency.

About Ray Dalio's TED Talk

Entrepreneur Ray Dalio would want somebody to tell him if he's about to make a mistake. So in his company, even the most junior employees are expected to give him—the boss—critical, honest feedback.

About Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $160 billion.

His book, Principles, describes his business philosophy of "radical transparency" which he believes is the key to Bridgewater's success.

