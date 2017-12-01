Accessibility links

Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors? Leilani Schweitzer lost her son due to a medical error. She says the hospital's honesty and openness helped her heal. She now works to provide that level of honesty to patients at the same hospital.
NPR logo

Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors?

Listen · 13:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/567529121/567534971" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors?

Leilani Schweitzer: How Can Hospitals Be More Transparent About Medical Errors?

Listen · 13:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/567529121/567534971" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

YouTube

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Transparency.

About Leilani Schweitzer's TED Talk

Leilani Schweitzer lost her son due to a medical error. She says the hospital's honesty and openness helped her heal. She now works to provide that level of honesty to patients at the same hospital.

About Leilani Schweitzer

Leilani Schweitzer is a patient liaison for Stanford University Hospital's Risk Management.

She uses her own tragic experience to help families and hospitals navigate the complicated emotions and legal issues associated with medical errors.

She advocates greater disclosure and transparency in health care.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.