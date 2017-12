How Birth Order Relates To Job Success New social science research explores the relationship between who becomes a CEO and family birth order. First-born sons are far more likely to be represented among the ranks of CEOs.

How Birth Order Relates To Job Success Science How Birth Order Relates To Job Success How Birth Order Relates To Job Success Audio will be available later today. New social science research explores the relationship between who becomes a CEO and family birth order. First-born sons are far more likely to be represented among the ranks of CEOs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor