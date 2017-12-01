Under GOP Plan Tech Companies Would Receive Big Tax Breaks Republicans say their tax proposal will get companies to bring their overseas profits back to the U.S. They say it will lead to more hiring and higher wages. Big tech companies like Microsoft and Apple stand to be the largest beneficiaries of these corporate tax changes But already they have plenty of cash available for new investment. So critics say they'll use the tax breaks instead to benefit investors not workers.

