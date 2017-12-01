Politics Podcast Special Edition: Tax-Vote Wrangling And Flynn Plea

Senate leadership scrambled to shore up votes for the Republican tax plan on Friday. On a special edition of the Politics Podcast, NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell explains how some senators who previously had reservations about the bill were brought on board.

Also in the podcast: The guilty plea by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn brings special counsel Robert Mueller closer to core of his mission: uncovering whether associates of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.