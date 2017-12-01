Accessibility links

Politics Podcast Special Edition: Tax-Vote Wrangling And Flynn Plea Listen to how Senate leaders managed to win over uncommitted lawmakers and what Michael Flynn's guilty plea means for the special counsel's Russia investigation.
Senate leadership scrambled to shore up votes for the Republican tax plan on Friday. On a special edition of the Politics Podcast, NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell explains how some senators who previously had reservations about the bill were brought on board.

Also in the podcast: The guilty plea by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn brings special counsel Robert Mueller closer to core of his mission: uncovering whether associates of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

