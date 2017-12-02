Not My Job: We Quiz 'Lady Bird' Director Greta Gerwig On Female Birds

Enlarge this image Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig was already an acclaimed actor and screenwriter, famous for movies like Frances Ha. But now she's written and directed Lady Bird, already a huge hit and the best-reviewed film ever on Rotten Tomatoes. The whole awkward outsider thing is going to be a challenge to keep up after winning an Oscar.

Her new film is about a fierce young woman who calls herself "Lady Bird," so we thought we'd ask her about actual female birds.

